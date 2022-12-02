FTI Consulting announces additional $400M for share repurchase
Dec. 02, 2022 8:01 AM ETFTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Business advisory firm FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) has announced an additional $400M to repurchase its outstanding shares of common stock under its stock repurchase program.
- As of November 30, 2022, the firm has repurchased ~11.3M shares of its outstanding common stock pursuant to the program at an average price per share of $70.93 for an aggregate cost of ~$799M.
- After giving effect to share repurchases through that date and the increased authorization, FTI Consulting has ~$501M remaining available for common stock repurchases under its program.
