FTI Consulting announces additional $400M for share repurchase

Dec. 02, 2022 8:01 AM ETFTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Business advisory firm FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) has announced an additional $400M to repurchase its outstanding shares of common stock under its stock repurchase program.
  • As of November 30, 2022, the firm has repurchased ~11.3M shares of its outstanding common stock pursuant to the program at an average price per share of $70.93 for an aggregate cost of ~$799M.
  • After giving effect to share repurchases through that date and the increased authorization, FTI Consulting has ~$501M remaining available for common stock repurchases under its program.

