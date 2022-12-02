Cracker Barrel GAAP EPS of $0.77 misses by $0.36, revenue of $839.5M beats by $2.62M

  • Cracker Barrel press release (NASDAQ:CBRL): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.77 misses by $0.36.
  • Revenue of $839.5M (+7.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.62M.
    • Comparable store restaurant sales increased 7.1%, while comparable store retail sales increased 4.3%.
  • GAAP operating income for the first quarter was $23.6 million, or 2.8% of total revenue, and adjusted operating income was $30.0 million, or 3.6% of total revenue.
  • GAAP net income was $17.1 million, or 2.0% of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA was $54.8 million, or 6.5% of total revenue.
  • FY Outlook: Total revenue growth of 6% to 8% compared to the prior fiscal year; Commodity inflation of 8% to 9%, with sequential moderation each quarter; Wage inflation of 5% to 6%; GAAP operating income margin rate in the low 4% range and adjusted operating income margin rate in the high 4% range.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.