Cracker Barrel GAAP EPS of $0.77 misses by $0.36, revenue of $839.5M beats by $2.62M
Dec. 02, 2022 8:02 AM ETCracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cracker Barrel press release (NASDAQ:CBRL): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.77 misses by $0.36.
- Revenue of $839.5M (+7.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.62M.
- Comparable store restaurant sales increased 7.1%, while comparable store retail sales increased 4.3%.
- GAAP operating income for the first quarter was $23.6 million, or 2.8% of total revenue, and adjusted operating income was $30.0 million, or 3.6% of total revenue.
- GAAP net income was $17.1 million, or 2.0% of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA was $54.8 million, or 6.5% of total revenue.
- FY Outlook: Total revenue growth of 6% to 8% compared to the prior fiscal year; Commodity inflation of 8% to 9%, with sequential moderation each quarter; Wage inflation of 5% to 6%; GAAP operating income margin rate in the low 4% range and adjusted operating income margin rate in the high 4% range.
Comments