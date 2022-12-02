Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) announced Friday that VQW-765, a drug candidate targeted at performance anxiety, reduced stress levels in a group of volunteers who took part in a randomized and placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial.

Study 2201, designed to evaluate VQW-765 in treating acute performance anxiety in social situations, such as public speaking, enrolled 230 volunteers who received a single dose of VQW-765 or a placebo.

The trial subjects with a prior performance anxiety history were challenged with a standardized Trier Social Stress Test (TSST).

Results indicated that those who received VQW-765 had lower stress levels than those on the placebo as measured by the self-rating Subjective Units of Distress Scale (SUDS).

Especially the female subjects, who made up 70% of the study participants, showed a larger and statistically significant response to the experimental therapy, the company said.

The adverse event profile for VQW-765 was similar to that of the placebo, with no signs of negative cognitive effects.

