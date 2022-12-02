Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) ticked over 7% in pre-market trading on Friday after posting far stronger than expected profits after successfully reducing inventory.

For the third quarter, the company more than doubled EPS expectations, notching $0.17 in comparison to the $0.08 consensus. Meanwhile, $177.8M in revenue came in $11.7M above estimates. However, comparable sales crashed 18.5% from the prior year.

"Our third quarter performance was better than we expected and we entered the fourth quarter with reduced inventory per square foot compared to last year," CEO Ed Thomas said. President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although our November comparable net sales results were weaker than we expected, we saw an improved relative trend during the Black Friday weekend compared to earlier in the month.”

The cut inventories 6.9% from the prior year, ending a trend of increasing year over year inventory levels.

Still, Thomas offered caution on expectations into the fourth quarter despite the strong Q3 profit report. Management anticipates $183M to $188M in sales, modestly above the $182.70M consensus. Yet, Q4 EPS are expected to be in the range of $0.02 to $0.06, well below the $0.12 analyst expectation.

