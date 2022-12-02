Fisker confirms no bank guarantee with Magna in response to short seller allegation

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) confirmed late on Thursday it does not have a bank guarantee with Magna Steyr and it owns the intellectual property for the Fisker Ocean platform. In addition, the electric vehicle maker said the Ocean platform does not have 80% carryover parts from any other platform.

The company released the information in response to a short report that was issued on the stock, which it called false and misleading.

Fisker (FSR) started production of the Ocean model in November out of Graz, Austria with manufacturing partner Magna. At the time, the company disclosed that it had more than 63K reservations and noted two trim levels were sold out in the U.S. market for 2023.

Shares of Fisker (FSR) slipped 0.27% in premarket trading on Friday after shedding 5.44% on Friday.

