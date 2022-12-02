PATH, CS and TOPS are among pre market gainers
- Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) +61% surges 40% as drug improves cognitive function in Alzheimer's patients, meets trial's goals.
- Ra Medical Systems (RMED) +29%.
- Samsara (IOT) +24% Q3 earnings call release
- Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) +21%.
- Novan (NOVN) +17% Executes a $15.0 Million Financing Agreement.
- South Pacific Resources (SPB) +14% sells Emtek and the Smart Residential business in the U.S. and Canada in furtherance of the proposed acquisition of the Hardware and Home Improvement division.
- Velo3D (VLD) +13%.
- UiPath (PATH) +12% Q3 earnings call release.
- Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) +8%.
- PagerDuty (PD) +7% Q3 earnings call release
- Top Ships (TOPS) +6%.
