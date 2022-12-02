Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan upgraded TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) to Buy and downgraded Canadian Imperial Commercial Bank (NYSE:CM) to Hold after the two major Canadian banks posted their Q4 earnings.

TD Bank's strong personal and commercial banking momentum, complemented by its First Horizon acquisition, should generate above-average growth, Chan said in a note to clients. TD's Q4 earnings beat the consensus estimate and exhibited solid performance at its Canadian P&C and U.S. Retail segments. TD (TD) agreed in February to acquire First Horizon for $13.4B. The deal is expected to close in H1 FY2023, CEO Bharat Masrani said in the company's earnings call.

Meanwhile, CIBC (CM) posted a large EPS miss. "Although we don't view this quarter's results as indicative going forward, we believe CM's relative growth should lag peers near term and over our forecasted period," the analyst said. He attributed the miss to lower total revenue and higher-than-expected expenses and provision for credit losses.

To compare TD and CM with other large Canadian banks

