LendingClub to acquire $1.05B loan portfolio

Dec. 02, 2022 8:17 AM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • LendingClub (NYSE:LC) has agreed to acquire a $1.05B loan portfolio to support growth in recurring revenue.
  • The transaction is expected to complete by the end of 2022.
  • The portfolio consists of personal loans that were originated through LendingClub's (LC) marketplace and will support its growing revenue stream of recurring net interest income.
  • The personal loans were previously acquired by MUFG Union Bank and became available for purchase following U.S. Bancorp's recently completed acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise.
  • The loans, currently being serviced by LendingClub (LC), have a current outstanding principal weighted average FICO score of 729.
  • Expenses associated with the acquisition are expected to be ~$4M, primarily related to the derecognition of the associated servicing asset, which will be more than offset over time by interest income from the loan portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.