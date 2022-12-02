LendingClub to acquire $1.05B loan portfolio
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) has agreed to acquire a $1.05B loan portfolio to support growth in recurring revenue.
- The transaction is expected to complete by the end of 2022.
- The portfolio consists of personal loans that were originated through LendingClub's (LC) marketplace and will support its growing revenue stream of recurring net interest income.
- The personal loans were previously acquired by MUFG Union Bank and became available for purchase following U.S. Bancorp's recently completed acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise.
- The loans, currently being serviced by LendingClub (LC), have a current outstanding principal weighted average FICO score of 729.
- Expenses associated with the acquisition are expected to be ~$4M, primarily related to the derecognition of the associated servicing asset, which will be more than offset over time by interest income from the loan portfolio.
