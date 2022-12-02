Eni's (NYSE:E) Plenitude renewable energy unit said Friday it agreed to buy 100% of wind and solar developer PLT, strengthening its presence in Italy and Spain.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Reuters reported the deal could be worth more than €500M (~$525M).

PLT has a 1.6 GW renewable capacity portfolio in Italy and Spain with a potential value exceeding €1B ($1.05B); it has 400 MW of assets in Italy and 1.2 GW of projects under development in Italy and Spain, with 60% at advanced maturity stage.

