Eni's Plenitude to buy Italian wind and solar developer PLT
Dec. 02, 2022 8:20 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Eni's (NYSE:E) Plenitude renewable energy unit said Friday it agreed to buy 100% of wind and solar developer PLT, strengthening its presence in Italy and Spain.
Financial terms were not disclosed, but Reuters reported the deal could be worth more than €500M (~$525M).
PLT has a 1.6 GW renewable capacity portfolio in Italy and Spain with a potential value exceeding €1B ($1.05B); it has 400 MW of assets in Italy and 1.2 GW of projects under development in Italy and Spain, with 60% at advanced maturity stage.
Eni (E) "will likely shine amidst an oil and has Armageddon narrative," Gavin Barwell writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
Comments