Wedbush is no longer sweet on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) as it sees margin recovery and sales growth expectations as overly optimistic.

“We no longer expect market share gains in 2023 that would result in top line growth ahead of expectations, nor a path to a margin recovery towards the consensus 2023 UL margin estimate,” equity analyst Nick Setyan said.

He added that the narrowing difference between food at home and food away from home will hurt the company as it wields lessened ability to hike prices. This dynamic is expected to hit full service restaurants hardest just as the industry also deals with labor shortages, amplifying headwinds for Cheesecake Factory (CAKE).

“We ask ourselves, ‘Facing a narrowing/disappearing inflation gap vs. grocery,

what will transactions look like for full service in 2023 in the context of historically high price increases?’,” Setyan asked rhetorically. “The answer is not flattering, and given its avg. check, we view the risk to CAKE's 2023 revenue estimates as particularly high.”

As such, he reduced his rating on the name to Neutral from Outperform and cut his price target to $35 from $37. Shares of the restaurant chain fell 1.47% in premarket trading on Friday.

