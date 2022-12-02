Novan's EPI Health executes $15M financing agreement
Dec. 02, 2022
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) has announced that EPI Health, a fully consolidated subsidiary of the Co., has signed an accounts receivable-backed factoring agreement, to support its operations, with Bay View Funding, a wholly owned subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce.
- The new $15M factoring facility will provide capital in an amount that is up to 70% of EPI Health's gross eligible receivables.
- “This arrangement with Bay View is another source of non-dilutive funding that enables us to manage our working capital in a way that will help our consolidated business continue working toward our strategic objectives,” commented Paula Brown Stafford, President and CEO of Novan.
