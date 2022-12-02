November nonfarm payrolls: +263K vs. +200K expected and +284K prior (revised from +261K). The unemployment rate stayed unchanged at 3.7%, in line with consensus, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics report issued Friday.

Notable job gains were logged in the leisure and hospitality, health care, and government sectors. Retail trade and transportation and warehousing showed declines.

"Despite tighter monetary policy from the Fed, the labor market remains tight for now," said SA contributor Ahan Vashi. "Today's jobs report was stronger-than-expected, and this means Fed's monetary policy still has ways to go. The market reaction to this report is likely to be negative, especially after the rally earlier this week."

Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said the number is a "shocker to forecasters, not a shocker in an economy with more than 10M openings and many basic industries still trying to fill out their ranks."

Labor force participation rate ticked down to 62.1% from 62.2% in October. That means the labor supply is weakening, which put upward pressure on wages.

Average hourly earnings rose to $32.82, up 0.6% from October, exceeding the consensus of 0.3%. Over the past 12 months, AHE rose 5.1% up from 4.7% in October.

The stronger-than-expected growth in jobs and wages indicate that the Federal Reserve is not likely to pause its rate-hiking path anytime soon, though policymakers have said they think it will be time to reduce the size of the hikes soon. The probability of a 75-basis point hike at the Fed's December meeting rose on Friday to 30.1% vs. the 21.8% given on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas sees the Fed's policy rate rising to over 5% (from its current 3.75%-4.0% level). "Chances of a soft landing are narrowing," he added.

The futures all three major U.S. stock averages dropped markedly after the release. Nasdaq futures -2.3%, Dow futures -1.3%, S&P futures -1.6%. Bonds also declined, with the 10-year Treasury yield jumping 10 basis points to 3.61%.

"Stock market futures are plunging on news that the economy created 263,000 jobs last month, which is more than the 200,000 expected, but I think this is a huge overreaction, and the market will recover by the end of the day," said SA contributor Lawrence Fuller. " The BLS tends to overestimate job creation at turning points in the economy, so I expect downward revisions to this number, as we saw in the prior two months combined (-23,000)."

"Even if the central bank eases up as expected on the magnitude of rate increases, the journey likely continues in 2023 toward a higher ultimate rate destination in the pursuit of restraining inflation," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.

On Thursday, Challenger, Gray & Christmas said the number of job cuts announced in November surged 417% Y/Y. YTD, employers have announced plans to cut 320.2K jobs.