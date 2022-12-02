The monthly jobs report will set the tone on Wall Street during Friday's trading. This followed a lackluster session on Thursday, as Wall Street looked for direction after the Fed-inspired rally earlier this week. Here are some stocks to watch for Friday:

A volatile week for cybersecurity stocks continued as Zscaler ( NASDAQ: ZS quarterly results. Shares fell about 9% despite the company beating Q1 expectations and raising guidance. However, in the conference call following the earnings release, management struck a few notes of caution, noting "additional deal scrutiny and longer reviews on most deals" and pointing to "headwinds" on the horizon.

quarterly results. Shares fell about 9% despite the company beating Q1 expectations and raising guidance. However, in the conference call following the earnings release, management struck a few notes of caution, noting "additional deal scrutiny and longer reviews on most deals" and pointing to "headwinds" on the horizon. Marvell Technology (MRVL) lost ground in the wake of its quarterly report as well. With results hurt by customer inventory reductions, the semiconductor company missed projections in Q3 and issued a cautious forecast. Shares dropped 5% in premarket action.

Disappointing results also weighed on Kirkland's (KIRK), with shares slipping about 2% before the opening bell. The retailer missed projections on both its top and bottom lines, with revenue falling nearly 9% from last year.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) revealed better-than-expected results for Q3. However, shares dropped about 4% in premarket trading after the company provided a weak outlook. The cloud-based software solution provider predicted Q4 revenue of $551M-$553M, compared to analysts' consensus of $557M.

For a broader look at investing strategy, Seeking Alpha contributor Deep Value Ideas explains how to avoid "zombie companies."