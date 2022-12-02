4 stocks to watch on Friday: Zscaler, Marvell Technology and more

Dec. 02, 2022 8:37 AM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)KIRK, MRVL, VEEVBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

The monthly jobs report will set the tone on Wall Street during Friday's trading. This followed a lackluster session on Thursday, as Wall Street looked for direction after the Fed-inspired rally earlier this week. Here are some stocks to watch for Friday:

  • A volatile week for cybersecurity stocks continued as Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) dropped in premarket trading following the release of its quarterly results. Shares fell about 9% despite the company beating Q1 expectations and raising guidance. However, in the conference call following the earnings release, management struck a few notes of caution, noting "additional deal scrutiny and longer reviews on most deals" and pointing to "headwinds" on the horizon.
  • Marvell Technology (MRVL) lost ground in the wake of its quarterly report as well. With results hurt by customer inventory reductions, the semiconductor company missed projections in Q3 and issued a cautious forecast. Shares dropped 5% in premarket action.
  • Disappointing results also weighed on Kirkland's (KIRK), with shares slipping about 2% before the opening bell. The retailer missed projections on both its top and bottom lines, with revenue falling nearly 9% from last year.
  • Veeva Systems (VEEV) revealed better-than-expected results for Q3. However, shares dropped about 4% in premarket trading after the company provided a weak outlook. The cloud-based software solution provider predicted Q4 revenue of $551M-$553M, compared to analysts' consensus of $557M.

