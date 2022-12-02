Binance suspends withdrawals of ankr tokens after private key hack
Dec. 02, 2022 8:37 AM ETAnkr Network (ANKR-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, halted withdrawals of ankr (ANKR-USD) coins after a private key, a sort of password that allows users to access their funds, got hacked, the company's CEO wrote in a Twitter post Friday.
- "Initial analysis is developer private key was hacked, and the hacker updated the smart contract to a more malicious one," Changpeng Zhao explained, adding that Binance froze about $3M that hackers moved to its centralized exchange (CEX).
- Ankr said it told decentralized exchanges (DEXes) to block trading and noted it will re-issue tokens after the exploit has been assessed.
- ANKR tokens slipped 3.4% to two cents in Friday morning trading, down from its April peak of around $0.18.
- The cryptoverse has been stung by a slew of high-profile blockchain attacks in recent months. For instance, Binance temporarily halted its blockchain network on October 7 after an attacker stole 2M of its BNB tokens.
