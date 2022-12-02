Analysts see a stark decline for Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock on Thursday prompted by an inauspicious guidance update as a buying opportunity.

Analysts at both KeyBanc and J.P. Morgan indicated the steep selloff on Thursday was “overdone”, reiterating Buy-equivalent ratings on Friday. J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth advised that the magnitude of the drop for shares on Thursday has opened an “attractive entry point” for investors eyeing the dislocation.

“We recognize that Farfetch (FTCH) is a show-me story, but we believe the company continues to become a more valuable partner to the global luxury industry,” he concluded.

His $15 price target suggests the stock could nearly triple from Thursday’s closing price of $5.63.

Similarly, KeyBanc’s analysts indicated that their bullish opinion on the stock was unmoved by the investor day despite the wild market reaction. Equity analyst Noah Zatzkin acknowledged that management could have more effectively communicated long-term targets, but the road map remains attractive in a manner that was clearly not recognized by the market.

While we acknowledge near-term macro challenges, we continue to see meaningful LT

growth and profitability opportunity,” he concluded. “At 0.9x 2023 EV/sales, we continue to find valuation compelling given FTCH's unique positioning in the luxury ecosystem and LT growth and profitability opportunity.”

Zatzkin assigned a $13 price target to the stock and reiterated his Buy rating. Shares of the British online luxury retailer rose 3.26% in premarket trading on Friday.

Read more on the company’s latest earnings results.