EQRx stock rises as lung cancer drug gets review in EU
Dec. 02, 2022 8:49 AM ETEQRx, Inc. (EQRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted for review EQRx's (NASDAQ:EQRX) application seeking approval of aumolertinib to treat certain types of lung cancer.
- The company's marketing authorization application (MAA) for aumolertinib is for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with activating EGFR mutations, and for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC.
- The MAA was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called AENEAS.
- Aumolertinib is currently under review in the U.K. as well.
- EQRX +6.27% to $3.73 premarket Dec. 2
