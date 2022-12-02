EQRx stock rises as lung cancer drug gets review in EU

Dec. 02, 2022 8:49 AM ETEQRx, Inc. (EQRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

European union flag against parliament in Brussels

artJazz

  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted for review EQRx's (NASDAQ:EQRX) application seeking approval of aumolertinib to treat certain types of lung cancer.
  • The company's marketing authorization application (MAA) for aumolertinib is for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with activating EGFR mutations, and for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC.
  • The MAA was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called AENEAS.
  • Aumolertinib is currently under review in the U.K. as well.
  • EQRX +6.27% to $3.73 premarket Dec. 2

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.