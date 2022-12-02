Bachoco to acquire pork producer Norson

Dec. 02, 2022 8:51 AM ETIndustrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) has agreed to acquire 100% of the capital equity of Mexican pork producer and exporter, Norson Holding.
  • Terms of the deal wre not disclosed. This agreement is subject to review by Mexican antitrust authorities, COFECE. Once authorized, more details of the transaction will be given.
  • CFO Rodolfo Ramos stated, "This agreement is in line with our growth plans for our pork business and follows our diversification strategy in other proteins. Once we have the approval of the corresponding authorities, we will proceed to integrate and capture the identified synergies."

