EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) disclosed Friday it received a request for more information from the Federal Trade Commission about its planned acquisition of upstream assets from THQ Appalachia I LLC and THQ-XcL Holdings I LLC, potentially delaying finalization of the deal.

The issuance of the request extends the 30-day waiting period that federal antitrust regulators have to challenge a merger.

Because the deal cannot close while the waiting period is still in effect, EQT (EQT) said it is in discussions with THQ to amend the terms of the deal in case it does not close by December 30 as originally planned.

The proposed $5.2B cash and stock deal would provide EQT (EQT) with "95-miles of owned and operated midstream gathering systems connected to every major long-haul interstate pipeline in southwest Appalachia," the company said in September.