SG Blocks subsidiaries enter agreement for 800 residential home units

Dec. 02, 2022 8:33 AM ETSG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) has announced that SG Echo, a subsidiary of SG Blocks, has entered into an agreement with SGB Development, the Co.’s real property development subsidiary focused on market rate multi-family rental housing.
  • This inter-company agreement covers the phased approach of the SG Blocks Magnolia Residential project, which entails roughly 800 units, for a total of ~$130M anticipated manufacturing revenue for SG Echo.
  • “This project epitomizes what we look for in a development opportunity, a clean and level site, with the manufacturing location in close proximity to the residential site,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks.
  • Currently, 2022 factory revenue is $8.6M through Q3, with 2023 third party revenue currently projected at ~$19M.
  • SGBX +8.2% premarket to $1.32.

