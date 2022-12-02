SG Blocks subsidiaries enter agreement for 800 residential home units
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) has announced that SG Echo, a subsidiary of SG Blocks, has entered into an agreement with SGB Development, the Co.’s real property development subsidiary focused on market rate multi-family rental housing.
- This inter-company agreement covers the phased approach of the SG Blocks Magnolia Residential project, which entails roughly 800 units, for a total of ~$130M anticipated manufacturing revenue for SG Echo.
- “This project epitomizes what we look for in a development opportunity, a clean and level site, with the manufacturing location in close proximity to the residential site,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks.
- Currently, 2022 factory revenue is $8.6M through Q3, with 2023 third party revenue currently projected at ~$19M.
