ChargePoint stock is defended by bulls for long-term potential after earnings miss

Analysts looked right past the ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) earnings miss to see a stock with long-term potential.

Roth Capital Partners Craig Irwin analyst said ChargePoint (CHPT) reported impressive 93% revenue growth with financial results below expectations, primarily on gross margin headwinds. Looking ahead, Irwin said ChargePoint (CHPT) should see an accommodative market for similar robust growth through FY24 benefitting from federal and other subsidies. Margin execution is seen materializing as a key driver for stock performance. Roth kept a Buy rating on CHPT following the earnings report.

Meanwhile, Evercore ISI analyst James West and team continue to believe Outperform-rated ChargePoint (CHPT) is viewed as an index for charging and investors looking for initial exposure to the sector. The stock is expected to be attractive to new EV investors due to its scale, transatlantic reach, and role as the arms dealer for the industry. New, higher margin product introductions and a business model well suited for the NEVI program is said to make 2022 and 2023 years of further inflection for CHPT. Down the road, the long tail of consistent software sales is expected to lead to a superior trading multiple as well. "Investors do not have to determine exactly how the mega theme of the electrification of mobility unfolds as the company’s growth is directly tied to the accelerating adoption of EVs in North America and Europe," advises Evercore.

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) fell 3.20% premarket on Friday to $11.80 following the earnings update.

