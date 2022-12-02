Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) stock slid over 10% in premarket trading on Friday after profits for its fiscal first quarter fell well-short of expectations.

The Tennessee-based restaurant and gift shop chain posted $0.77 in earnings per share, missing the mark by $0.36, while $839.5M in revenue narrowly exceeded estimates. Comparable store restaurant sales increased 7.1%, rising just above the 7% expected by analysts.

Moving forward, CEO Sandra B. Cochran warned that “increased macroeconomic uncertainty and persistent inflationary pressures merit caution” into 2023.

For the full-year, management expects slower improvement to sales and profit trends. As such, total revenue growth guidance of 6% to 8% reflects a cut from the prior 7% to 8% guide. Commodity inflation is expected to trend in the 8% to 9% range alongside wage inflation around 5% to 6%, taking adjusted operating income growth expectations to the “high 4% range” from the 8% to 10% range forecast in September.

“The Company anticipates the near-term consumer environment will remain challenged due to continued inflation, low consumer confidence, and macroeconomic uncertainty,” the quarterly earnings release stated. “The Company expects the environment and results to improve, although later in the year than the company forecasted last quarter.”

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) stock trended toward a 10% decline shortly before Friday's market open.

