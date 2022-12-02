Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) said it is pausing enrollment of patients in a phase 1 trial of its cancer drug TH1902 to revisit the trial design as efficacy and safety results were not convincing.

The Canadian company added that it voluntarily made the decision to pause enrollment and revisit the study design after consulting with its investigators.

Efficacy results seen so far were not convincing enough to pursue enrolling patients and did not outweigh the adverse events seen in some patients, according to the company

Theratechnologies noted that as previously reported, these adverse events consist mainly of neuropathy (damage to the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord) and eye toxicity.

TH1902 is the company's lead investigational peptide drug conjugate (PDC) to treat sortilin-expressing cancers.

The current plan for the protocol amendment is to modify the dosage regimen to optimize the delivery of TH1902, with lower doses at more frequent intervals.

The company plans to file an amendment to its protocol to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval. Theratechnologies said it continues to investigate the results obtained thus far from the phase 1 trial.

"While we are disappointed with these developments, we remain committed to advancing our SORT1+ Technology platform and will continue investigating its potential in the treatment of advanced cancers," said Christian Marsolais, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Theratechnologies.

THTX -33.18% to $1.41 premarket Dec. 2