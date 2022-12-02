CleanSpark mines 535 bitcoin in November
- CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) mined 535 bitcoin (BTC-USD) in November, bringing the year-to-date production to 4,157. Last month, the company mined 532 bitcoin.
- November daily BTC mined averaged 17.8 and reached a high of 19.4.
- The bitcoin miner exceeded its updated hashrate guidance of 5.5 EH/s in part due to efficiency gains, including record uptime and effective overclocking at its immersion-cooled campus in Norcross, Georgia.
- Total BTC holdings as of Nov. 30 were 281, compared to 290 at October end. Growth and operations were funded through the sale of 544 bitcoins in November 2022 at an average of approximately $17,300 per BTC. Sales of BTC equated to proceeds of ~$9.4M.
- CleanSpark (CLSK) has about 55,000 latest-generation bitcoin miners currently deployed with a hashrate of 5.5 EH/s as of November 30, up 8% from October 2022.
- CLSK shares are down 3% premarket
