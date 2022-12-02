Bankruptcy lawyers stand to benefit greatly from crypto turmoil - report

The cryptocurrency ecosystem has experienced a major downturn in the past year, sending the value of even the most prominent digital tokens plunging and triggering a slew of high-profile bankruptcies. On the flip side, law firms that council those struggling companies were said to have been raking in huge fees.

Bankruptcy lawyers, meanwhile, stand to gain from crypto exchange FTX's recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which sent fresh shockwaves through the cryptoverse. Other noteworthy bankruptcies from earlier in 2022 included crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto lenders BlockFi, Voyager Digital (OTCPK:VYGVQ) and Celsius Network.

Generally, large law firms can collect over $100M in legal fees during a prolonged bankruptcy, Reuters reported Friday, citing experts.

For bankruptcy cases involving crypto-related firms, law firm Kirkland & Ellis is counseling BlockFi after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, and also represents Celsius and Voyager Digital (OTCPK:VYGVQ). The fees that Kirkland commands are some of the biggest rates in the industry, charging up to $1,995 per hour for work on the Celsius and Voyager cases, Reuters noted, citing court filings.

Previously, (Nov. 11) FTX's Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO as crypto exchange starts Chapter 11 bankruptcy.