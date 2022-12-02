AirBoss of America announces intention to renew normal course issuer bid

Dec. 02, 2022 9:04 AM ETAirBoss of America Corp. (ABSSF), BOS:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • AirBoss of America (OTCQX:ABSSF) has announced that the TSX has accepted its Notice of Intention to renew its normal course issuer bid for its common shares.
  • For its current Bid that expires on Dec. 5, 2022, the Co. previously sought and received approval from the TSX to repurchase up to 0.5M common shares.
  • Pursuant to the renewed Bid, the Co. may re-purchase up to 0.5M of its common shares (representing ~1.85% of the Co.'s public float of 17,460,712 common shares as of November 28, 2022).
  • The Company intends to fund the repurchases under the Bid out of its available cash.

