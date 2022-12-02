Investors redeem $4B from the fund market, marking the first week of outflows in three

The financial community found themselves to be overall net retractors of fund assets including both conventional funds and exchange traded funds for the week. Fund assets removed $4.7B on the week, marking the segment's first week of net outflows out of the past three according to the latest fund flow data report by Refinitiv Lipper.

Money market funds were the only area to observe inflows as the segment took in $15.4B on the week. On the flip side, taxable funds lost $10B, equity funds gave back $8.8B, and tax-exempt bond funds retracted $1.4B.

Exchange traded equity ETFs watched $106M leave its grip, which marked the segment's first week of outflows in eight weeks. The largest outflow contributors were the Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and the iShares: Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). QQQ lost $2.9B, whereas IWM gave back $937M.

On the other end the iShares: Core S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV) was the week’s most significant equity ETF inflow leader at, $860M and right behind it was the iShares: MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) at $713M.

From a fixed income ETF stance, the group watched $1.8B of investor capital exit with the iShares: iBoxx $ Investment Grade ETF (LQD) and SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) at the top of the list. LQD retracted $2.8B and JNK lost $348M.

The fixed income ETF inflow leaders were led by the iShares: 20+ Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) +$821M, and the iShares: Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) +$510M.

In broader market news, stock index futures sold off sharply Friday after the November jobs report came in stronger than bulls had hoped for.