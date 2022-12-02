Spectrum Brands jumps on confidence asset sale will get green light

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) rallied in early trading on Friday after the company announced that it is more committed and confident that it will complete the $4.3B sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement segment to ASSA ABLOY.The stock has been watched closely with the Justice Department trying to block the deal on competitive concerns.

As a remedy to DOJ concerns, Assa announced an agreement late Thursday to sell the Emtek and Schaub premium and luxury door and cabinet hardware business and the U.S. and Canadian Yale and August residential smart home locks business to Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) for $800M.

Spectrum's statement: " We continue to strongly disagree with the DOJ’s position, but in order to ensure that consumers do not lose out on the substantial benefits that will result from the sale of HHI to ASSA ABLOY, the comprehensive proposal announced today was made to resolve DOJ’s purported concerns. The sale of these strong businesses to Fortune Brands will fully and completely resolve any conceivable competitive concerns and will further benefit consumers by enabling Fortune Brands to bring even stronger competition to all segments of the residential security market. We were confident before, and are even more confident now, that we will prevail in the DOJ lawsuit and successfully close our sale of HHI to ASSA ABLOY."

Shares of SPB jumped 16.50% in early trading on Friday.

Seeking Alpha authors have called out Spectrum Brands (SPB) over the last few months as trading at an attractive price amid the asset sale wildcard. See Logan Colhoun's recent article and Weighing Machine's breakdown on the SPB upside.