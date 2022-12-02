Overall Ford (NYSE:F) auto sales slipped against tough 2021 comparisons as strong EV sales were counterbalanced by declining SUV and truck sales.

The Michigan-based auto manufacturer reported sales of 146,364 vehicles for the month of November, led by 81,210 trucks sold. Still, those figures represented a 7.8% drop in overall sales and 1.2% decline in truck sales specifically from the prior year. SUV sales decelerated the most significantly, falling 15% from 2021 despite noted popularity for Bronco, Expedition, and Lincoln models.

Those declines offset rapid acceleration in EV sales, which grew 102.6% from November 2021 to 6,255 in the month.

“Ford’s sales of electric vehicles expanded at approximately twice the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in November as Ford prepares to increase production next year to meet U.S. demand,” the company said. “Ford electric vehicles sales were up 103% for the month compared to a year ago, making Ford America’s second best-selling brand and manufacturer of electric vehicles behind Tesla (TSLA).”

Andrew Frick, Vice President for Sales, Distribution & Trucks at Ford Blue, added that retail order trends remain encouraging into 2023.

“Strong order demand continues with overall retail orders for ’23MY vehicles up 104 percent compared to a year ago, driven by Super Duty and Maverick,” he said. “Super Duty took in a record 152,000 total orders since order banks opened October 27th.”

Ford (F) stock slipped 1.35% shortly after Friday’s market open.

