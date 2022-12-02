Fed's Tom Barkin says labor supply to stay constrained, pressuring inflation

  • "Labor supply looks like it will remain constrained," Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said in a prepared speech Tuesday, adding that fewer workers would constrain U.S. economic growth and "pressure inflation."
  • Barkin's remarks were prepared before the November jobs report, which signaled a still tight labor market as nonfarm payrolls, albeit easing a bit from October, came in stronger than expected.
  • The U.S. is still down about 1.4M older workers, Barkin said, but the transition to a short-labor world "can be managed."
  • The Fed’s efforts to bring demand back into better balance with supply "won’t be easy when Americans still have about $1.3 trillion more in savings than they did pre-pandemic," he explained, implying a longer path for tight monetary policy.
  • Earlier this week, the number of job cuts surged in November.

