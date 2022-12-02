UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI) said Friday extended negotiations with a potential buyer for its French energy marketing business have been discontinued, and the company no longer expects to sell the business in Q1 2023.

UGI (UGI) reaffirmed guidance for FY 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.85-$3.15/share, but it said the result would have been $0.10-$0.12 higher without the impact of its non-core European energy marketing business, "largely due to the ongoing efforts to reduce the exposure which include the price management actions that we have taken for the unhedged volumes, and a portfolio that is over 90% hedged."

The company said it remains committed to exiting the European energy marketing business through a sale and wind-down of operations.

Citing prolonged headwinds that could drive a reduction in UGI's (UGI) forecast EPS compound annual growth of 6%-10%, Bank of America recently downgraded shares to Underperform.