Grand Canyon Education falls after losing court ruling on Dept. of Education lawsuit

Dec. 02, 2022 9:57 AM ETGrand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Professor teaches a class of medical students

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

  • Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) dropped 4% after a federal judge in Arizona ruled that that the Dept. of Education acted lawfully when it denied the Grand Canyon University's request to be considered a nonprofit, according to a court ruling.
  • "GCU has complied with these regulations in the past and we believe will continue to comply going forward," BMO analyst Jeffrey Silber, who has an outperform and $120 price target on LOPE wrote in a note. "Nevertheless, this could be a negative headline affecting the stock as word gets out."
  • GCU was separated from Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) in 2018.
  • Grand Canyon (LOPE) reported Q3 results in late October.

