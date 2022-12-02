Grand Canyon Education falls after losing court ruling on Dept. of Education lawsuit
Dec. 02, 2022 9:57 AM ETGrand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) dropped 4% after a federal judge in Arizona ruled that that the Dept. of Education acted lawfully when it denied the Grand Canyon University's request to be considered a nonprofit, according to a court ruling.
- "GCU has complied with these regulations in the past and we believe will continue to comply going forward," BMO analyst Jeffrey Silber, who has an outperform and $120 price target on LOPE wrote in a note. "Nevertheless, this could be a negative headline affecting the stock as word gets out."
- GCU was separated from Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) in 2018.
- Grand Canyon (LOPE) reported Q3 results in late October.
