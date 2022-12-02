Even with Goldman Sachs's (NYSE:GS) traders generating the best revenue this year than they have in more than a decade, the Wall Street bank's global markets division is warning them that their compensation pool will be cut by a low-double digit percentage, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

The firm's annual trading revenue is on track to exceed $25B, topping last year's level by 15%, analysts estimated. The bonus warning has triggered a new round of negotiations to address some concerns, Bloomberg said. Some alterations to the initial bonus recommendation could still be made.

Goldman (GS) is under shareholder pressure to keep costs under control, as the firm's Marcus consumer digital banking app was expected to rack up more than $4B in losses since the brand was started in 2016. The company announced with its Q3 earnings a change in approach to the retail banking business that will focus more on cost control.

The company's other large divisions will see even bigger reductions to their bonus pools after slumps in those sectors. The investment banking unit is expecting a bigger decline than the ~25% cuts expected at its rivals, the people told Bloomberg. The number of bankers getting no bonus could top 100, an unusually large number, they said.

Goldman's focus on trimming bonuses is an about-face from last year, when the big investment banks were boosting their pools to retain talent in a year when investment banking businesses were booming.