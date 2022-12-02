Despite a big beat and raise on Thursday evening, concerns on the longer-term trajectory for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) constrained hopes of a post-earnings pop.

Shares of the Illinois-based beauty retailer see-sawed between a 1% loss and a 1% gain on Friday after the company smashed EPS estimates for the third quarter and hiked its full-year guidance substantially. Despite the Q3 success, management was keen to highlight the unprecedented nature of its success in 2022 that has buoyed the beauty retailer’s performance.

As such, CFO Scott Settersten offered a modicum of caution into 2023.

“We're going to be lapping over some extraordinary newness this year with these leading brands in each of our key categories, Fenty in makeup, Drunk Elephant in skincare, and Olaplex (OLPX)in haircare,” he told analysts during a Q&A on Thursday evening. “Price increase is another major lever. So we're kind of in uncharted territory right now. The percentage of our assortment where we've seen increases and the depth of those increases is something we've never experienced in all the years here at Ulta Beauty. So we're going to be cycling over some of that next year, and it's kind of yet to be seen how the consumer is going to react to that over the longer period of time.”

Analysts were quick to pick up on some of this uncertainty, citing the increased focus on 2023 as an offset to the big beat and raise. Among the analysts homing in on the tougher 2023 comparisons was Wells Fargo’s Ike Boruchow.

“While 4Q's guidance raise is welcome as the company is ‘pleased’ with sales trends through holiday thus far, we suspect it was anticipated and required at this valuation, and we believe some investors are beginning to focus on FY23 at this time,” he told clients on Friday. “The company did acknowledge LT Operating Margin targets may be too low after this year's results, but persistent top-line growth in FY23 remains uncertain, in our view. Big picture, the business remains robust today, but we wonder if the momentum will continue against difficult compares next year.”

While he raised his price target to $450 from $425, he retained an Equal Weight rating, voicing trepidation on margin trends into next year.

Similarly, Lorraine Hutchinson hiked her price target to $500 from $475 based upon the stronger than expected margins and profits found in the Q3 report. Still, she too maintained a Neutral rating on shares given the stretched valuation that balances the risk/reward proposition in her view.

“We retain our Neutral rating, as we think the long-term sales opportunities are balanced by the potential for near-term margin pressure,” Hutchinson concluded.

