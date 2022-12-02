Cannabis stocks dropped in early trading Friday after Punchbowl News reported that the U.S. Justice Department flagged concerns over a potential implementation of the SAFE Banking Act, a bill aimed at introducing banking reforms to cannabis industry.

The legislation, known as the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, would allow legal cannabis enterprises to do business with the U.S. financial system. It has been passed several times in the House but has stalled in the Senate.

According to the news outlet, as negotiations for its passage continued, senior Senate staff received a memo from the DoJ citing legal concerns over its implantation.

The memo said that some of the original House bill's legislative language "could significantly complicate law enforcement investigations and prosecutions."

However, in the same memo, one DoJ official has also indicated that the agency "believes it can effectively implement the legislation," with some minor changes to legislative text related to Native American law.

Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).

Ahead of the news, Wedbush analysts noted that the Senate would have only about three weeks to pass cannabis reforms during the lame-duck session. But SAFE Banking Act "would be a clear catalyst for an industry starved for regulatory reform," they added.