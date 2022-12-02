Gold futures turned below $1,800/oz Friday after the November U.S. jobs report came in stronger than expected, pushing the dollar and Treasury yields higher and feeding expectations that the Federal Reserve likely will continue to raise interest rates.

February Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) -0.9% to $1,798.50/oz, while March silver (XAGUSD:CUR) +0.3% to $22.91/oz.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (GDXJ), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS), (XME)

Gold mining shares are moving mostly lower, including Newmont (NEM) -2.6%, Franco Nevada (FNV) -2.8%, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) -2.2%, Harmony Gold (HMY) -2.6%, Gold Fields (GFI) -3.2%, Sandstorm Gold (SAND) -2.7%.

Just a day earlier, gold passed $1,800/oz in its biggest one-day gain in more than two years, as comments from Jerome Powell suggested the Federal Reserve could follow a less-aggressive path to raising interest rates.

But after the U.S. economy created 263K new jobs in November, more than expected, and hourly pay increased 0.6% to an average $32.82, its biggest advance in more than a year, were "deemed hot by the marketplace," Kitco.com analyst Jim Wyckoff said.

Citing a strong dollar, an anticipated reopening in China and metal inventory shortages, Bank of America is long gold in one of its top 10 trades for 2023.