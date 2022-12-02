LiqTech receives $0.5M order for filtration system
Dec. 02, 2022 10:53 AM ETLiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) has announced the receipt of a $0.5M order for a complete filtration system related to monoethylene glycol recovery in the oil & gas industry.
- This order is the first of a two-part order for an offshore project for a U.S. oil major operating in Europe and the system is expected to ship in 2023.
- The system will deploy LiqTech's robust silicon carbide membrane technology that offers unique technical advantages for this application.
- "By efficiently recovering MEG, the customer will benefit from reduced greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption. We are proud to make this ESG impact contribution." said Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech.
