Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Kramer upgraded UDR (NYSE:UDR) to Overweight and downgraded AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to Equal Weight as he takes a more balanced view on apartment REITs overall, even though the sector appears to be trading at a rare discount.

The analyst expects UDR (UDR) to outpace its peers, with "best-in-class" same-store net operating income growth in '23/'24 and same-store revenue ~100 basis points above consensus. Its NextGen operating platform could generate $40M incremental NOI over the next 24-36 months, Kramer added.

"UDR (UDR) continues to suggest the 7% SS-revenue growth for '23 is very achievable," he added. And its diversified model should limit downside.

Meanwhile, AvalonBay (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR) see growth slightly below UDR. AVB was downgraded as it has larger exposure to the softer Northern California markets, and while "current developments are ~95% match-funded, there is less clarity on funding and yields on subsequent developments," he wrote in a note to clients.

The apartment REIT sector, overall, is trading at a discount to REITs for only the second time since 1997, with the market pricing in slower growth, Kramer said.

Morgan Stanley economists, though, expect job growth to continue to slow and the firm's strategists remain defensively positioned as they expect the S&P 500 "troughing on '23 earnings risk sometime in 1Q23." In addition, "growth in new multifamily starts suggest that supply could pressure rent growth."

Take a look at the key stats for a handful of apartment REITs

On Wednesday, the SA Quant rating warned that AvalonBay (AVB) was at a high risk of performing poorly on negative EPS revisions and its high price.

Earlier this week, Apartment List's national median rent index dropped 1% during November in the third straight M/M declined.

SA contributor Weighing Machine sees UDR (UDR) well positioned for continued long-term NAV per share growth.