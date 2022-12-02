Pebblebrook Hotel stock slides after BMO downgrades on high leverage, macro risks

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) shares dipped 2.5% in Friday morning trading after BMO Capital Markets analyst Ari Klein downgraded the lodging REIT to Market Perform from Outperform, citing its high leverage and increased risks of a macroeconomic slowdown.

Klein pointed out that Pebblebrook (PEB) has the highest exposure to the San Francisco market, standing at 16% of 2019 EBITDA, he wrote in a note. That market "has lagged the recovery and could face added pressure if tech-driven business travel stalls."

While the company has "done a good job of refinancing, reducing near-term debt overhangs and using interest rate swaps to fix debt costs," its leverage of 8.7x is higher when compared with peers, the note read.

On the bright side, though, travel demand continues going strong and there's little signs of price sensitivity, Klein noted. Elsewhere, "PEB's management team has a track record of unlocking value, with a largely independent portfolio that has historically garnered a premium valuation."

Seeking Alpha's Quant system flagged PEB stock at high risk of performing badly on November 7 due to its overpriced level and negative EPS revisions. Since that call, the stock gained 9.9%.

