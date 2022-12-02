Pfizer to invest over €1.2B to boost manufacturing capacity in Belgium

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) plans to invest more than €1.2B ($1.26B) to expand its manufacturing site in Puurs, Belgium, Reuters reported.

The site has been involved in the manufacturing of the company's COVID-19 vaccine, developed with BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). Output began there in late 2020 when the U.S. and EU started providing vaccines to combat the pandemic, the report added.

The company plans to boost the Puurs site's capabilities to finalize and bottle doses of drug substance and also bolster packaging and cold storage capacity.

The expansion will add about 250 jobs, where workforce has grown to 4.5K from 2.8K before the pandemic, according to the report.

A day, ago Pfizer said it was planning to invest more than €1.2B ($1.26B) in Ireland to build a new facility to double its capacity for biological drug substance manufacturing at the Dublin site.

The company has also been investing to boost production in the U.S., with plans to strengthen its Kalamazoo, Michigan, Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and McPherson, Kansas facilities. Pfizer also plans to invest about ~$1B to improve capabilities to manufacture gene therapies at its facilities in Massachusetts and North Carolina, according to the report.