U.S. stocks on Friday had bounced off their session lows but were weighed down in the wake of a stronger than anticipated November jobs report. Treasury yields and the dollar rose.

By mid-day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was down 0.75% to 11,396.23 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) slid 0.50% to 4,056.10 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) was lower by 0.23% at 34,315.48 points.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, eight were now trading in the red, with Technology and Utilities leading the losses. Materials, Industrials and Consumer Staples were the three gainers.

Nonfarm payrolls added by 263K, much higher than the expected 200K, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged. Furthermore, average hourly earnings rose 0.6%, double forecasts, putting pressure back on the Fed to remain vigilant on wage pressure and tight conditions.

"The most concerning aspect of the payroll report this morning was the update on wages," Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors, told Seeking Alpha.

"Wages held surprisingly firm, which has confirmed a recent trend. Unfortunately, this is a step back in an otherwise improving inflation story. This will be concerning to markets and while we are on a better path than a few months ago, we are not out of the woods yet. Policy will likely continue to be restrictive near-term and the more it stays restrictive, the more pressure on earnings next year," Peron added.

The market had initially seemed poised towards a weaker jobs report, with rates retreating going into the print, but then quickly reversing losses. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was off its highs and was now up 4 basis points to 3.57%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) rose 8 basis points to 4.33%. Meanwhile, the dollar index (DXY) had slipped back into negative territory and was down 0.07% at 104.65.

The stronger than expected jobs data puts a further damper on the euphoria experienced in Wednesday's stocks rally following Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's comments on slowing the pace of rate hikes. All three major indices had ended mixed in the previous day's session after the Powell-inspired surge, partly due to weak manufacturing data.

"After the massive surge on Wednesday following Fed Chair Powell's speech, the rally in risk assets stalled out yesterday thanks to weak US data that sparked growing concern about the state of the economy," Deutsche Bank's Henry Allen said.

"There were lots of releases to digest, but in many ways the most notable was the ISM manufacturing print, which fell into contractionary territory for the first time since May 2020," Allen added.

On the Fed front today, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin will speak before the quiet period starts.

Among active stocks, semiconductor company Marvell Technology (MRVL) fell after weak results and guidance. Cybersecurity firm Zscaler (ZS) declined despite a beat-and-raise quarter.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) advanced amid ongoing buyout related news. Rigel (RIGL) soared on a FDA approval of a blood cancer drug.