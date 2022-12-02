Catalyst watch: Eyes on Lululemon, GameStop, Disney and Exxon Mobil
By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Monday - December 5
- Volatility watch - Options trading volume has moved higher on Farfetch (FTCH) and DocuSign (DOCU) over the last week. Beyond Meat (BYND) and Big Lots (BIG) head into the week with short interest positions even higher than in the recent past.
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Gitlab (GTLB).
- All week - Data reports are expected on airline traffic, used auto prices, and Nielsen data for food, beverage & household products.
- All day - The IPO lockup period expires for a block of shares of Phoenix Motor (PEV). Shares trade more than 70% below the IPO pricing level.
- All day - Oil prices could get a jolt following the OPEC+ meeting and the looming price cap on Russian oil.
- 10:50 a.m. Intel Corporation (INTC) CFO David Zinsner will participate in a discussion on the company's business and financial strategy at the UBS Global TMT Conference.
Tuesday - December 6
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include AutoZone (AZO), MongoDB (MDB), and Guidewire Software (GWRE). Options trading is implying a double-digit share price move for Stitch Fix (SFIX) when it reports.
- All day - Glencore plc (OTCPK:GLCNF) will host its annual investor update presentation.
- All day - Virgin Orbit (VORB) Chief Executive Officer Dan Hart, will present at the Morgan Stanley Space Summit.
- 9:00 a.m. Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) will host an Investor Day event.
- 9:30 a.m. Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) (VIGL) will host a key opinion leader event for the investment community. The event will provide further details on the ALSP disease background, epidemiology and patient journey. In addition, the Company plans to present the VGL101 Phase 2 trial design and objectives as well as interim MRI data from Illuminate, the ongoing natural history study.
- 10:00 a.m. Norfolk Southern (NSC) will hold an investor day event.
- 11:00 a.m. Candel Therapeutics (CADL) will host a virtual Research and Development Day. The event will provide an extensive overview of the company’s viral immunotherapy approach and oncology-focused pipeline, with new data being presented from its phase 2 clinical trial of CAN-2409 in combination with anti-PD-1 agents in patients with stage III/IV non-small cell lung cancer.
- 11:10 a.m. Netflix (NFLX) Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference.
- 12:00 p.m. The EIA will release its monthly short-term energy outlook.
- 2:00 p.m. Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) will host a webcast investor presentation. Shares of BBW have rallied after similar events in the past.
Wednesday - December 7
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Brown-Forman (BF.A), Campbell Soup (CPB), and GameStop (GME). Options trading is implying double-digit share price moves for Rent the Runway (RENT) and HashiCorp (HCP) after they report.
- All day - Shareholders with InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (IPVA) will meet to vote on the deal to take global carsharing marketplace Getaround public in a SPAC deal. Getaround believes its digital carsharing marketplace is well positioned to continue to disrupt the traditional car ownership and transportation paradigm.
- All day - Lowe's (LOW) will hold an analyst & investor conference.
- All day - Southwest Airlines (LUV) will hold an investor day event. The airline company jolted investors last year at the event with its guidance.
- All day - Healthcare companies due to present trial data at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA), Anixa Biosciences (ANIX), and Context Therapeutics (CNTX).
- 9:00 a.m. Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) will host the first Investor Day in the company's history.
- 11:00 a.m. CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) will host a virtual R&D update. Company management and members of the Scientific Advisory Board will provide an overview and update on the R&D and clinical development strategy and activities.
- 1:00 p.m. International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) will host its first Investor Day since CEO Frank Clyburn and CFO Glenn Richter took over. Bank of America has the event circled as a potential share price catalyst with 2022 guidance expected to be met.
- 5:00 p.m. GameStop (GME) will hold its earnings call. The retailer is not expected to post a quarterly profit, but the update on holiday sales expectations and the recent iOS launch of an NFT/Web3 wallet could be catalysts.
Thursday - December 8
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Costco (COST), Broadcom (AVGO), Lululemon (LULU), Chewy (CHWY), Ciena (CIEN), and Vail Resorts (MTN). Options trading is implying a big share price move for DocuSign (DOCU) after it reports. The tech stock rallied 11% after its last earnings report dropped. Citi has circled Ciena as an earnings reporter that could disappoint.
- All day - Disney (DIS) will introduce its much-anticipated ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. With the launch, a new and comprehensive slate of subscription plans will be made available across Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and the Disney Bundle. Analysts expect the launch to add pressure for competing streaming services. Per data from Bank of America, Amazon Prime (AMZN), Paramount (PARA) and Netflix (NFLX) saw big jumps in app downloads over the last three months, while HBO Max, Starz, Epix, Showtime and Hulu saw drops in downloads.
- All day - A busy day of investor events includes the Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Investor Conference, the MoneyLion (ML) Investor Day, 10x Genomics Investor Day (TXG), a special Rogers (ROG) investor conference call, the Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Capital Markets Day, an Exxon Mobil (XOM) corporate plan update, and the GE Healthcare (GE) Investor Day 2022.
- 12:00 p.m. Traders will be watching a closed door FTC meeting amid speculation the Microsoft (MSFT) acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) could be a topic.
Friday - December 9
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Li Auto (LI) and Johnson Outdoors (JOUT).
- 8:30 a.m. The producer price index report for November will be released to give investors a fresh update on inflation trends. Headline PPI is forecast to rise 0.3% during the month to outpace the +0.2% mark in October, but still come in lower than some of the hot readings during the summer. PPI food inflation is forecast to moderate from the 0.6% month-over-month pace in October due to a moderation in commodity prices but still remain in positive territory.
- 12:00 p.m. Shareholders with Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) will vote on the Rio Tinto deal.
