Lennar resumed at Buy as Citi sees sharp demand correction in 2023, but no collapse

Citi analyst Anthony Pettinari has resumed coverage of homebuilder Lennar (NYSE:LEN) with a Buy rating, arguing that housing demand will see a sharp correction next year, though not a full on collapse.

While Pettinari expects housing market conditions to deteriorate further over the next several quarter, he sees "sequential improvement in net orders" during the back half of 2023 given prospects for a mid-year recession and "historically lean housing inventories."

Shares of LEN, meanwhile, seem to be "pricing in something closer to a collapse," changing hands at 1.1x next-twelve-months tangible book value versus 1.5x 10-year average, the analyst explained. The stock gained 9.4% in the past six months, but off 22.5% year-over-year.

Overall, LEN stock has an attractive risk-reward set-up over the next year given its "defensive balance sheet (~11% homebuilding net debt to cap), strong optioned lot position (63% of lots controlled via option) and ’23 FCF generation (est. ~$11/share)," according to the note.

Pettinari's Buy rating aligns with the Quant's Buy rating, with the best marks in valuation and profitability, as well as the average Wall Street analysts' Buy rating.

Seeking Alpha contributor Hong Chew Eu viewed LEN stock as a Hold, noting its cyclicality to the broader homebuilding sector, which is struggling as high mortgage rates crush demand.