PagerDuty stock jumps after earnings outlook tops consensus
Dec. 02, 2022 11:45 AM ETPagerDuty, Inc. (PD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is up 5% on Friday after the company reported better than expected guidance in its third quarter results.
- The California-based information technology company said it expects fourth quarter earnings to be in the range of $0.02 - $0.03 per share, vs. consensus of $0.01. Revenue is forecasted at $98M - $100M vs. consensus of $99.07M.
- For full year, revenue is estimated to range between $368-$370M, vs. consensus of $367.82M. EPS of $0.01 - $0.00, vs. consensus of -$0.11.
- Q3 revenue is reported at $94.2M, notching a 31.3% growth vs. a year ago quarter.
- Non-GAAP operating income was $3M; non-GAAP operating margin of 3.2%.
- Operating cash flow was $(0.4)M, with free cash flow of $(2.3)M. Cash, cash equivalents and current investment amount to $459.4M as at the end of the quarter.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04.
