BP (NYSE:BP) has agreed to wage demands for workers at the company's Rotterdam refinery, the CNV union said Friday.

All units at the 400K bbl/day refinery are being restarted after being largely idled during the past two weeks, but crude oil throughput will remain "minimal" until workers vote on the proposal next Wednesday, according to the union spokesperson.

The union said the wage deal includes a new three-year package including a 6% wage increase, a €4K one-time bonus and the ability to participate in a stock compensation plan, which allows workers to benefit from BP's (BP) profits, after inflation in the Netherlands topped 14%.

At the start of the strike, BP (BP) had said the union's demands were "unacceptable and not in line with the market."

The Rotterdam oil refinery is Europe's second largest and an important supplier of diesel to northern Europe.

Given BP's (BP) 30% stock price rally since September, it may be wise to sell into current strength, The Asian Investor writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.