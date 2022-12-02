Earnings week ahead: Costco, Broadcom, Chewy and more

The first full week of December will see a relatively light earnings schedule. Still, a number of high-profile reports are due out, including financial figures from players in the software, semiconductor, e-commerce and retail sectors.

Toll Brothers (TOL), Campbell Soup (CPB), AutoZone (AZO), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are among the names set to report.

Below is a curated list of reports anticipated for the week of December 5 through 9:

Monday, December 5

GitLab Inc. (GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is due to post its third quarter earnings results after the market close on Monday. Shares of the San Francisco-based software company have plunged over 60% in the past year, nearing a 52-week low in early November. Both EPS and revenue expectations have been hiked a number of times ahead of the quarterly report, aided by an earnings beat in Q2 that sent shares surging to a double-digit gain. In other news, Tiger Global disclosed that it exited its position in the stock in November as well.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $ -0.15

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $106.06M

Earnings Insight: GitLab has beaten EPS and revenue expectations in 4 straight quarters.

Also reporting: Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

Tuesday, December 6

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Homebuilder Toll Brothers (TOL) is set to post its third quarter earnings results after the market close on Tuesday. Housing demand has fallen sharply amid rising interest rates, falling 30% in Q3 according to real estate brokerage Redfin. Raymond James recently downgraded the name to Hold, citing worries of a housing recession due to a lack of affordability amid higher mortgage rates. Nonetheless, the consensus rating on the stock remains a Buy.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $3.86

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $3.22B

Earnings Insight: Toll Brothers (TOL) has beaten EPS estimates in 8 consecutive quarters, missing revenue expectations only once.

Also reporting: AutoZone (AZO), Casey’s General Stores (CASY), Signet Jewelers (SIG), Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) and Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Wednesday, December 7

Campbell Soup (CPB)

Campbell Soup (CPB) is due to report its third quarter earnings result prior to the bell on Wednesday. The stock has significantly outperformed the broader market in 2022, rising over 20% in contrast to a double-digit decline for the S&P. After the sharp rise, Wall Street sell-side analysts advocate a Hold rating on the name.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $0.86

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $2.43B

Earnings Insight: Campbell’s has risen above EPS estimates in 6 of the past 8 quarters, exceeding revenue expectations in 4 of those quarters.

Also reporting: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI), THOR Industries (THO), and Brown-Forman (BF.A) (BF.B)

Thursday, December 8

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom will post its fiscal fourth quarter earnings results after the close on Thursday. Analysts have raised expectations on revenue and EPS numerous times in the 90 days ahead of earnings, per Seeking Alpha surveys. Shares of the California-based semiconductor company have surged nearly 20% in the month ahead of the earnings report. The consensus rating among sell-side analysts remains a Strong Buy.

Ahead of the report, the chipmaker’s merger with VMWare (VMW) is under scrutiny. The company requested European antitrust approval in mid-November.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $10.28

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $8.90B

Earnings Insight: Broadcom has beaten EPS and revenue estimates in 8 consecutive quarters.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY)

Chewy will report its fiscal third quarter earnings results in post-market hours on Thursday. According to Wells Fargo analysis, the pet-focused e-commerce company enjoyed robust Black Friday sales and is expected to continue strength into the year-end. By contrast, MoffettNathanson said that stock is “cheap for a reason” after declining about 35% in the past year. The company deepened its investment in insurance offerings during the third quarter, partnering with Lemonade (LMND).

Consensus EPS Estimates: $ -0.06

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $2.46B

Earnings Insight: Chewy has beaten EPS and revenue estimates in 5 of the past 8 quarters.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Costco (COST) will report its earnings results for the fiscal first quarter of 2023 after the market close on Thursday. The big box retailer’s stock fell sharply a week ahead of the earnings presentation, dragged down by monthly sales figures that missed estimates. Nonetheless, a 10% decline for the stock in 2022 remains shallower than the declines for the S&P. Analysts remain bullish on the name, with a Buy rating representing the consensus on Wall Street.

“We expect high food inflation to drive continued share gains for the warehouse club channel (including Costco) given the strong value proposition and price positioning on overlapping SKUs vs. mass and traditional grocery,” Bank of America analysts said in a note to clients ahead of the results.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $3.17

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $54.94B

Earnings Insight: Costco has exceeded revenue expectations in 8 consecutive quarters, missing EPS estimates only once in that span.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon (LULU) is due to post its fiscal third quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. The apparel retailer has seen EPS and revenue expectations revised upward 24 and 22 times, respectively, ahead of the report.

Per Morgan Stanley, Lululemon’s (LULU) traffic was “a clear standout across the mall” on Black Friday with long lines apparent at locations visited by the bank’s analysts, even as it offered few discounts. Similarly, J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Boss told clients he expects strong inventory management to buoy the retailer.

"In what we view as a tougher and more uncertain consumer environment, we want to point investors to quality,” Piper Sandler said ahead of the results. “We continue to believe LULU has best-in-class product innovation which should drive demand, and we do not believe LULU will have to react as much as peers to the more intense promotional environment."

Consensus EPS Estimates: $1.96

Consensus Revenue Estimates: 1.81B

Earnings Insight: Lululemon has beaten EPS expectations in 8 consecutive quarters, missing revenue estimates only once in that timeframe.

Also reporting: DocuSign (DOCU), Vail Resorts (MTN), and Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Friday, December 9

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) is due to report its fiscal fourth quarter results before the bell on Friday. The producer of equipment for fishing, camping, and other outdoor activities has seen its shares slide over 40% in 2022, more than doubling the decline for the S&P. Seeking Alpha’s Quant ratings shifted to a Sell opinion on the stock ahead of the results due to concerns on profitability, growth, and valuation.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $0.37

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $168.57M

Earnings Insight: Johnson Outdoors has exceeded revenue and EPS expectations in 6 of the past 8 quarters.

Also reporting: Li Auto (LI)