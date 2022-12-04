Sumo Logic Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETSumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.2M (+19.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SUMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
