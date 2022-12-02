Science Applications Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 02, 2022 12:33 PM ETScience Applications International Corporation (SAIC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Science Applications (NYSE:SAIC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.86B (-2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAIC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
