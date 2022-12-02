Y-mAbs neuroblastoma therapy rejected by FDA
Dec. 02, 2022 12:38 PM ETY-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) ended three days of back-to-back gains after the oncology-focused biotech announced that the FDA rejected its investigational therapy I-omburtamab for rare cancer neuroblastoma.
- With a Biologics License Application (BLA), Y-mAbs (YMAB) had sought FDA approval for I-omburtamab as a treatment for CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma.
- Issuing a so-called complete response letter (CRL), the FDA noted that "it is unable to approve the BLA in its current form," the company said.
- The agency has also recommended a meeting to discuss a proper trial design to support the effectiveness and benefit-risk profile of I-omburtamab.
- However, Y-mAbs (YMAB) said that it is assessing the implications of the CRL, and plans for the omburtamab program are currently under review.
- The CRL comes after an FDA expert panel unanimously voted against approving I-omburtamab for the indication in October.
