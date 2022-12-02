Holdout Poland agrees to EU's $60 price cap on Russian oil

Dec. 02, 2022 12:43 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)UCO, DBO, USL, SCO, BNO, USOI, NRGUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments

Oil and gas construction in offshore

curraheeshutter/iStock via Getty Images

Poland will sign on to the European Union's proposed $60/bbl price cap on Russian seaborne oil, Poland's ambassador to the EU said Friday, allowing the EU to move forward with formally approving the deal over the weekend.

The agreement will include an adjustment mechanism that keeps the price cap at least 5% below the market rate and allow for revisions every two months, changes Poland had sought.

The cap is higher than where Russia already sells most of its crude but is less generous than an earlier proposal after pressure from Poland and the Baltic countries.

Russia already is selling its crude at a discount, with the cap currently above the price of its flagship Urals grade, falling to as low as $45.31/bbl this week at the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, according to Argus Media.

Oil markets now await Russia's reaction; Vladimir Putin has said Russia would not sell to anyone signing up to the price cap.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (BNO), (SCO), (DBO), (USL), (USOI), (NRGU)

Crude futures edged higher Friday, with U.S. prices holding above $80/bbl, as investors await next week's OPEC+ meeting, where the group is expected to hold production steady.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.