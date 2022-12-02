Poland will sign on to the European Union's proposed $60/bbl price cap on Russian seaborne oil, Poland's ambassador to the EU said Friday, allowing the EU to move forward with formally approving the deal over the weekend.

The agreement will include an adjustment mechanism that keeps the price cap at least 5% below the market rate and allow for revisions every two months, changes Poland had sought.

The cap is higher than where Russia already sells most of its crude but is less generous than an earlier proposal after pressure from Poland and the Baltic countries.

Russia already is selling its crude at a discount, with the cap currently above the price of its flagship Urals grade, falling to as low as $45.31/bbl this week at the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, according to Argus Media.

Oil markets now await Russia's reaction; Vladimir Putin has said Russia would not sell to anyone signing up to the price cap.

Crude futures edged higher Friday, with U.S. prices holding above $80/bbl, as investors await next week's OPEC+ meeting, where the group is expected to hold production steady.