Jeff Blackburn, an executive at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) who helped usher in the company's expansion into streaming media, announced he will be retiring, according to Deadline.

The news outlet, citing an internal email that Blackburn sent his team and a separate email from CEO Andy Jassy, noted that Blackburn joined the company in 1997 after helping lead its initial public offering at Deutsche Bank. Most recently, he was the SVP of Global Media & Entertainment, and oversaw all of the company's entertainment businesses, including Prime Video, Amazon Studios, Twitch, Audible and more.

Blackburn had previously left Amazon on sabbatical and returned 18 months ago to take the top spot encompassing all of Amazon's (AMZN) media ventures.

The 25-year Amazon (AMZN) exec was also a part of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's vaunted S-team.

In his email announcing Blackburn's retirement, Jassy said that Mike Hopkins, will continue to lead Prime Video, Amazon Studios, and MGM, while Steve Boom, who topped the Music and Podcast teams, will add Audible, Twitch and Games to his duties.

Both Hopkins and Boom will report directly to Jassy.

On Wednesday, Amazon's (AMZN) Jassy hinted that Prime Video could be a separate business, telling a conference that the company wants to "provide the world with the best selection of streaming content for customers."